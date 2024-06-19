G-60 Lawmakers Hail Fubara, Congratulate New Rivers LG Caretaker Chairmen





Opposition Federal Lawmakers under the aegis of G-60 have hailed the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the good people of the state over the swearing-in of Caretaker Committee chairmen for the 23 local government areas in the State, after their successful screening by the State House of Assembly to fill the vacancies created by the expiration of tenure of the former elected Council Chairmen.

The G-60, in a statement on Tuesday recalled that the tenure of the elected council chairmen in the 23 local government areas of Rivers State who were sworn in three years ago during Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration had expired on Monday, June 17, 2024.

They urged the newly sworn-in caretaker chairmen to wipe away the tears of Governor Fubara and the people of Rivers State who had suffered untold hardship in hands of their predecessors, who allegedly abandoned their responsibilities and embarked on macabre dance while the people they were elected to serve wallowed in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper