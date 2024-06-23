Kano Gov’t Approves ₦99.9m To Renovate Nasarawa Palace  





The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of ₦99,928,541.63 for the reconstruction and renovation of the defective wall fence and surroundings at the Nassarawa Emir’s Palace where the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is currently residing.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced this on his official Facebook page, following the council’s 15th meeting on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP reports the state government had ordered the eviction of Bayero from the mini palace in the Nasarawa area of Kano metropolis on Thursday, asserting that the property belongs to the state and is slated for renovation, which includes demolishing part of its wall.

However, State’s Commissioner of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel, has not enforced the eviction order, citing the need to await a court ruling.

AIG Gumel said the government filed a case at the State High Court regarding the eviction, with a hearing set for Monday, June 24, 2024.

Security was also beefed up around the Nasarawa mini palace…





Source: Leadership Newspaper