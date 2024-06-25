Archbishop Sam Zuga Announces $500trn Value In Samzuga Ecosystem





In a groundbreaking revelation, Archbishop Prof. Sam Zuga, globally recognised as the first Professor of digital economy, has announced the emergence of a financial powerhouse within the Samzuga ecosystem, projecting a potential value of $500 trillion. This ambitious initiative aims to revolutionise the economic landscape of Africa.

The philanthropic cleric highlighted the impressive array of digital assets within the ecosystem, stating, “The Samzuga ecosystem boasts 15 cryptocurrencies tradable on the global market. Among these, 12 are actively traded daily, while two are reserved exclusively for African development. The remaining cryptocurrency is set to be used for innovative telegram mining technology, which will be released soon.”

Each of these 15 cryptocurrencies is integrated into distinct platforms, serving as practical applications for the digital assets. These platforms, both physical and virtual, are scheduled for an official launch on August 8, 2024, with a test run…





Source: Leadership Newspaper