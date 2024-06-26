5 Seek Court Order To Stop Election Into 3 Delta LGAs  





Five Delta State citizens have approached the Federal High Court in Asaba, praying for an order to stop the state’s Independent Electoral Commission from conducting the July 13, 2024 local government election in three local government areas.

The plaintiffs which include Denbo-Denbofa Oweikpodor, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, Arc Sylvester Adowei, Emmanuel Igetei and Midwest Kukuru Esq, maintained that the election should not hold in Warri South, Warri South-west and Warri North local government areas of the state.

In the suit in on behalf of themselves and “the Ijaw people of the three LGAs of Warri federal constituency of Delta state” in suit no: FHC/ASB/CS/87/2024, the plaintiffs demanded a declaration that, “The 2nd Defendant (DSIEC) cannot conduct council elections in the three councils of Delta state, without the 1st Defendant (INEC) establishing fresh polling units in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Appeal NO. S/413/2016: Hon. George U….





Source: Leadership Newspaper