Kenyan President Bows To Pressure, Withdraws Finance Bill Amid Death Of Protesters 





Following the death of over twenty (20) people protesting a bill containing tax hikes, Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday has conceded to withdraw his assent to the bill.

Protesters had while protesting the bill stormed the parliament in opposition to the legislation.

President Ruto however warned that the withdrawal of the finance bill would mean a significant shortfall in funding for development programmes targeted at helping farmers and schoolteachers, among others.

The East African nation is currently struggling to lower its foreign debt burden.

“I concede and therefore I will not sign the 2024 finance bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn,” Ruto told a press briefing, adding, “The people have spoken.”

The administration has been taken by surprise by the intensity of opposition to its tax hikes, with protests breaking out across the country last week.

Protesters were largely conducting themselves peacefully until Tuesday when the rallies turned…





Source: Leadership Newspaper