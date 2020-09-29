“I can’t remember when I had a sex with any man”

17-year-old Hafsat, whose newborn was allegedly buried alive by her father in Bauchi has stated that she didn’t know she was pregnant until labour, adding that she cannot remember having sexual intercourse with any man.

Recall that the Bauchi State Police Command arrested one Bawada Audi, 50, for the murder of his newborn grandchild in Rimin, Zayam Toro Local Government Area of the State.

According to the spokesperson of the command, DSP Ahmed Wakili, after Hafsat gave birth to a baby boy, the suspect snatched the child and buried him behind his house. Read previous report Here

Speaking to Daily Trust, Hafsat claimed she didn’t know she was pregnant as she had been battling with an illness suspected to be mental disorder.

“I was not even aware that I was pregnant because throughout that period, my parents were busy battling to rescue me out of psychiatric challenges from different traditional healers. I spent months on medication in the house of one of the…