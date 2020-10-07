“I’ll rather die broke than join illuminati” Cardi B writes after her new photo sparked speculations she has joined illuminati

By
Headliners
-
2


5f7cda90c5f6f

Cardi B took to Instagram to share a photo of herself while reminding the world she’s now single. However, the nature of the photo led to speculations she has been initiated into the Illuminati.

 

In the photo, the rapper is seen wearing a red latex jumpsuit with a red hairband in the form of horns.

 

“Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling,” she captioned the photo.

 

5f7cdb1a0041e

 

People commented, claiming she was indirectly announcing her entry into the Illuminati.

 

She reacted by sharing another photo of herself in an angel costume, with diamonds covering her private parts and white wings sticking out behind her.

 

“Stop with the Illuminati shit ….It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!” she captioned the photo.

 

She added in the comments of her post: “I will never join nothing. I rather die broke. Money cant buy my faith in God.”

 

5f7cdb368ceb3

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR