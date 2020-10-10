‘I’m not silent, I’ve been speaking in spaces that can decisively provide policy solutions’

Korede Bello has spoken out on #EndSARS campaign by angry youths demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The singer, who was made the first Nigeria Police youth ambassador in 2015, tweeted to sympathized with victims of police brutality and also explained that he is not silent about the whole situation.

According to him, he has been speaking in spaces he is convinced can decisively provide policy solutions to the recurring challenges in the country.

See his tweets below.