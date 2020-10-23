Victor Osimhen makes his European football debut for Napoli

Nigeria international striker, Victor Osimhen has made his European football debut for new club Napoli as he was handed a starting role by the Italian club in Thursday night’s clash against AZ Alkmaar.

 

Osimhen scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille in the 2019-20 season, before moving to Napoli in a deal reported to be worth €50 million (£45m/$59m), making him Nigeria’s most expensive player in history.

 

In the game on October 22, Osimhen played as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation but Napoli lost the game 0-1.

 

The team coached by Gennaro Gattuso’s are in Group F alongside Rijeka, and La Liga giants Real Sociedad.

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

