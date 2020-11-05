Kosovo President resigns to face war crime charges in Hague

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Thursday November 5, resigned to face an indictment from a war crimes court in The Hague.

The guerrilla leader during the country’s war for independence from Serbia in the 1990s, announced his resignation at a news conference in Pristina, Kosovo’s capital. He said he was taking the step “to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo”.

He said at a press conference in the capital Pristina;

“I will cooperate closely with justice. I believe in truth, reconciliation and the future of our country and society.”

Thaci was indicted by a special Kosovo court based in The Hague, Netherlands, which was set up to try the alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders.

The former premier who has been president since 2016, has long insisted on his innocence over a war that many Kosovars consider a “just” struggle for their independence from Serbian oppression.

Serbia does not recognise Kosovo’s 2008…