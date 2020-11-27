Davido’s elder brother, Wale Adeleke and wife expecting their first child





Davido's elder brother, Wale Adeleke and his wife Kani are expecting their first child together. The couple got engaged in New York in July 2019 and got married in February 2020. They both took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their bundle of joy. Below is a video of Kani posing for a maternity photoshoot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







