Man in Bayelsa beats the mother of his child to death over feeding money for their daughter

The Bayelsa state police command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Promise David, for allegedly beating his 18-year-old ‘baby mama’, Esther Pascal, to death during a fight over food and welfare money for their baby at his home in Ebis Mechanic Road, Yenagoa, the state capital, on Sunday, December 6.

The Nation reports that the deceased has a two-year-old daughter for Promise who works for a popular car wash outlet in the Yenagoa metropolis. Some residents of the neighborhood where Promise resides said that the quarrels between the lovers had been a recurring occurrence. One of the neighbors said they were woken up by the loud cry for help of the deceased.

“By the time few of us got to their door, it was locked from inside. But we forced it open and met the deceased on the floor. We quickly tried to revive her with water thinking she fainted but we discovered that she was dead. We immediately apprehended the man and alerted the police.”a resident said

