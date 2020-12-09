Katsina abolishes WhatsApp groups in schools; prohibits staff from commenting “negatively or positively on government activities” on Facebook

The Katsina State Government has reportedly abolished all WhatsApp groups in government schools across the state.

A letter dated Monday, December 7, 2020 and signed by Muhammad Sada Dikko on behalf of the Zonal Coordinator, Katsina State Ministry of Education, informed all the principals to order the closure of all school WhatsApp groups.

The ban, according to the letter, became necessary due to the various postings being made which created problems between the school authority and staff.

The letter also directed principals to remind their staff about a government circular prohibiting civil servants from commenting positively or negatively on the activies of the State Government on Facebook.