712 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

712 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Friday, December 25 as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

A breakdown of the new cases is as follows; Lagos-388, FCT-77, Kwara-39, Katsina-35, Bauchi-33, Plateau-22, Ogun-18, Akwa Ibom-16, Delta-13, Kaduna-12, Osun-12, Yobe-11, Sokoto-10, Kebbi-8, Enugu-6, Edo-5, Ondo-3, Niger-2, Kano-1 and Oyo-1.

There are now 82,747 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and 1,246 deaths have been recorded. 70,239 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per state below.