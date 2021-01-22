‘Babylon 5’ and ‘Lost’ actress, Mira Furlan dies at 65

Croatian actress and singer, Mira Furlan, who starred as Delenn in Babylon 5 and appeared in the TV series Lost, has died at the age of 65

The news of her death was announced on Furlan’s official Twitter account and confirmed by Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, who paid tribute to the actress.

‘I look at the stars. It’s a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That’s where I’ll be going soon…. I am not afraid.’

Her quote concluded: ‘Let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That’s all.’

The tweet also shared the date of her birth and the date of her death. No cause of death was given

“It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her,” Straczynski wrote in his post. “But as with all things, we will catch up with her in…