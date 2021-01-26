Juno star, Elliot Page (Ellen Page) files for divorce from wife of three-years Emma Portner after publicly coming out as transgender. 

Juno star, Elliot Page formerly known as Ellen Page has reportedly filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner, less than two months after coming out publicly as transgender.

The Umbrella Academy star filed legal documents seeking the dissolution of their three-years marriage in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The pair reportedly met through social media after Emma caught Elliot’s eye when the Canadian actor stumbled upon one of her dancing videos. They went on to tie the knot in January 2018 in a secret ceremony with the actor later announcing on Instagram: ‘Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.’

News of their divorce comes two months after Page came out as transgender in a powerful social media post, in which he announced his pronouns are he/they.

‘I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community….