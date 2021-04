Gideon Okeke, who is the only child his parents have together, is set to welcome his third child and he took to Instagram to reveal the news.

The actor shared a video of his wife’s ultrasound with the baby moving in her womb and pointed out that he has “beat” his father’s “achievement” as he’s set to welcome his “3rd seed.”

Though it’s his third child, It’s his second with his wife Chidera. Their first child together is a boy named Ezra. Gideon also has a daughter with an ex.