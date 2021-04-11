South African rapper AKA’s fiancée, Nelli Tembe dies after reportedly jumping off 10th floor of hotel building

Nelli Tembe, the fiancée of popular South African hip hop artist, AKA, has died after she reportedly jumped out from the tenth floor of a hotel in the early hours of Sunday, April 11.

 

The police said they are investigating the death of the 22-year-old lady which occurred at the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town.

 

The details around the incident are still sketchy, but Western Cape SA Police spokesperson, Captain Fredierick  van Wyk said crime-scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel.

 

“Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets, Cape Town CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased,” he said in a statement.

 

AKA’s publicist, Phumza Nohashe, said the Forbes and Tembe families would release a statement soon. A source close to the musician said he was “inconsolable”.

 

Witnesses at the scene described…



