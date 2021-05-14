Amber Releases New Video Tagged Amber Dey For You

Amber Drinks Ltd. just unveiled a new commercial dubbed ‘Amber Dey For You’. The video showcases how Amber has been unrelenting in its efforts at being there for Nigerians.

Amber has supported Nigerians through several initiatives including a free BRT and Local Bus Ride initiative dubbed, “Ride With Amber” to ease commuting in Lagos.

The brand also launched the Amber Empowerment Scheme that aims to provide Nigerians the opportunity to own and grow their businesses through soft loans and business support initiatives.

Moreso, the brand recently concluded the #EnergyInYourHustle challenge, a social media challenge that showcased the everyday hustle of the average Nigerian by pushing them to tell their stories and empowering them to take their craft to the next level.

