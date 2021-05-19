Blues gain vital points in entertaining match as they move to third with just one match left





Chelsea defeated Leicester City 2-1 in Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, May 18, in a match that will surely have huge ramifications in the battle for champions league qualification.

Thomas Tuchel’s side who disappointingly lost to Leicester City at Wembley over the weekend, were so superior in this match that it was a miracle Leicester City went into the second half with a clean sheet.

In front of their home fans only, Chelsea were at their most dangerous and had two goals ruled for offside and handball in the first half.

Thousands of Chelsea fans let their displeasure at Video assistant referee (VAR) known as several decisions went against them in the first half.

Werner was caught by Youri Tielemans in the box, but was penalised instead, and there was no VAR review into that.

Then Werner was clearly offside as he scored from Mason Mount’s first-time pass but VAR reviewed it.

Chelsea tried so hard but could just slot the ball into the net in the first half.

The…