Violators of COVID-19 travel advisory will be grounded for one year – FG

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has warned that Nigerians involved in violation of recent travel advisory for travellers from India Brazil and Turkey will be grounded for one year.

Chairman of the Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustaphah gave the warning on Monday May 31, during a PSC media briefing.

He said the Federal Government would enforce penalties, including deactivating the travel passports of Nigerian violators. Foreign violators would have their visas revoked and prosecution where applicable, would be an option.

Mustapha said;

“This is considered a serious infraction and the PSC will proceed to do the following: deactivate the passports of Nigerians involved, for a period of not less than one year; revoke the visas of foreigners that have abused our hospitality; and prosecute the violators where necessary.”

On the faceoff between the country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)…