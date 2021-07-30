NBA to name 75 greatest players in 75th anniversary season

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday July 30, announced that its landmark 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22 will be commemorated as “NBA 75” and feature the unveiling of the 75 greatest players in league history.

The “NBA 75” tribute which includes a diamond-shaped NBA anniversary logo and season-long events to celebrate the league’s past, present and future, is part of a celebration paying tribute to the milestone.

Additional year-long celebrations will include special events in team markets, NBA partner activities and limited-edition product offerings. The league’s broadcast partners, ESPN/ABC, TNT and NBA TV, will be commemorating NBA 75 with content offerings throughout the season.

The team of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time will be chosen by a panel of current and former players, coaches, general managers, team executives and media and be revealed in October, the same month the season begins.

