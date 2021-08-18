



Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement about his future amid reports in Spain linking him with a return to Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old Portuguese and Juventus striker has 12 months remaining on his contract with the former Italian champions and has not informed the club that he wants to leave.

Juventus have not also received an offer from Real Madrid or any other club, and on Tuesday night, August 17, the Portugal captain took to social media to end any transfer speculation.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ronaldo said his story at Real Madrid “has been written” with numerous trophies and titles, while insisting that he’s only focused on the current season.

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. “However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position. “More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a…





Source: Linda Ikeji