Police rescue 12 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have rescued 11 villagers abducted from Yakofoji village on August 12.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Muhammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, August 19, in Gusau, said that the operatives also rescued the Chief Security Officer of College of Health Technology, Tsafe.

It said that the successes recorded followed ongoing search-and-rescue operations by the command across the state.

“The effort that led to the unconditional rescue was sequel to the report of abduction of 11 persons by some group of hoodlums suspected to be bandits at YARKOFOJI VILLAGE in Bakura LGA on 12th August, 2021,” the statement read.

“In a related development, the Command has succeeded in the unconditional rescue of Chief Security Officer of the College of Health Technology, Tsafe. The report of his abduction was reported to the Police at the early hours of 18th August, 2021, when group of hoodlums went to his house at…