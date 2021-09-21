Keeping corpses in morgues is against Igbo tradition — MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has said that keeping of corpses in morgues is against Igbo tradition.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu in a statement released on Monday September 20 said practice of keeping corpses of family members and loved ones for more than two days before burial was untraditional.

Madu said the decision was reached after Igbo traditional, religious, political and opinion leaders were consulted.

Urging Igbos to stop such practice, the MASSOB leader also claimed that “the spirits of unburied persons hover around the society where they once lived because they have not been given their proper traditional burial rites.”

The statement read;