Two arrested for ‘pounding fufu and starting an eatery under a bridge’ in Ghana (video)

A woman believed to be in her early 50s has been arrested alongside another for ‘pounding fufu and starting an eatery’ under Mallam Junction Overpass in Ghana.

Videos shared online confirmed the operation of a mini eatery at the Mallam junction overpass.

The two suspects, Ruth Owusu, 32, and Mary Entia 35 are currently in the custody of the Accra Police while their Cooking Utensils, mortar, and pestles have been retrieved.

Charges against the arrested suspects are yet to be given at the time of filing this report. Watch the video below………