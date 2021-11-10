INEC declares Charles Soludo winner of Anambra governorship election

Former governor of the Central Bank and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chukwuma Soludo, has been declared winner of the Anambra governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.



The Returning Officer of the Anambra governorship election, Prof Florence Obi, declared him the winner at the Anambra INEC office in Awka, the state capital this morning, November 10.



According to Obi, Soludo polled a total of 112,229 votes to beat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress who polled a total of 43,285 votes.

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party who polled 21,261 votes came fourth.