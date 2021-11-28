The last thing I remember was being carried away by water

Budding disc jockey, Michelle Abesin, aka DJ Michelle, has opened up for the first time after her near-death experience.

It would be recalled that the 21-year-old had gone to a beach in Lagos on Thursday, November 18, with her sister and friends to have fun when she was swept away by water.

Her sister, Stella, friends and colleagues began mourning her, however, almost 24 hours after she was swept away, it was revealed that she was found alive and rescued by a man.

In a statement issued in the late hours of Saturday November 27, DJ Michelle thanked God for keeping her alive and also specially thanked her rescuer.

Recounting her near-death experience, the young disc jockey said that the last thing she remembered was being swept away by the water.

“On the 18th of November I had a near death experience that literally changed my life completely. I got carried away by water and tha’s the last of what I remembered.” she wrote.

See her full statment below…