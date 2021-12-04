Nigeria may split before 2023 elections – Onaiyekan

Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan has expressed fear of Nigeria splitting before the 2023 general elections.

Onaiyekan who pointed out that Nigerian leaders always want to remain in office even after their tenure because of “greed, wickedness and stupidity”, added that one of the issues in the country is that incumbent governments do not want free and fair election.

He added that insecurity might also be one of the reasons the country will split. Onaiyekan told Saturday Punch;