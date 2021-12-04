Nigeria may split before 2023 elections – Onaiyekan

Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan has expressed fear of Nigeria splitting before the 2023 general elections.
Onaiyekan who pointed out that Nigerian leaders always want to remain in office even after their tenure because of “greed, wickedness and stupidity”, added that one of the issues in the country is that incumbent governments do not want free and fair election.
He added that insecurity might also be one of the reasons the country will split. Onaiyekan told Saturday Punch;
“There is no reason why the spate of insecurity should continue like this till 2023. There is no reason why we should not be able to finally settle this problem before the year 2022 is over.
“If it is not over, it means we have failed as a nation and the question will no longer be whether we can have election or not, but whether it makes sense even having an election because we don’t have a country; the matter is serious.
“As for the election, we…
Source: Linda Ikeji