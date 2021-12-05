Dowen college: Sylvester to be buried after justice is served

The father of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the late student of Dowen College, Lagos, who was allegedly tortured by his schoolmates, has said his deceased son will be buried only after justice is served.

Sylvester Jnr would have turned 12 on Saturday, December 4.

Speaking to Punch at a posthumous birthday held in honor of Sylvester, his father said his son will not be buried until he gets justice, no matter how long it takes.

“How can he be buried? I cannot bury him until I get justice, until I get to the end of the matter. Even if it takes two or three years, we would be going on. I pray God keeps us alive.”

According to the father, about 100 people were present at the posthumous birthday celebration marked with two cakes and a large picture frame of the late Sylvester in various poses.

The father said