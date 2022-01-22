Businessman, police officer killed as rival youth gangs clash in Minna (video)

A policeman and a businessman identified as Ifeanyi Ozoka, were killed during a clash between rival youth gangs in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The gang fights which are common within Minna are usually between youths of different areas and have led to the loss of lives and properties.

The businessman killed

Security personnel were able to quell the clash which started on Thursday, January 20, between the youth of Limawa and Ogbomosho areas.

On Friday morning, they regrouped and disrupted the Minna central area, dispersing business owners who had to lock their shops and scamper to safety.

According to Punch, one of the traders whose shop is located along Ogbomosho Road was stabbed during the clash and later died in the hospital.

There are conflicting reports on how the policeman died. While some said he was mistakenly killed by his colleague, others said it was the clashing youths that killed him.

The policeman was said to have been among those…