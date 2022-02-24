Drug addict strangles his mum to death in Gombe

Men of the Gombe state police command have arrested a 26-year-old man, Garba Abubakar, for allegedly strangling his mother, Salamatu Abubakar aged 45.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita, said

“The suspect strangled his mother because she usually advised him to stop taking hard drugs. The victim was rushed to General Hospital Kumo where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

I am advising parents to pay more attention to the care of their children and make sure they are not into hard drug. Sadly this woman was murdered by her own son; that is the effect of drugs” he said.