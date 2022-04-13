How Landwey is delivering its projects amidst time lags, economic challenges

It has been two years since coronavirus (Covid-19) hit the globe and fiercely impacted every aspect of human existence.

While it may appear on the surface that the world has made a successful return to business as usual, this is not the reality of most businesses. This is especially not the case for real estate development companies like LandWey Investment Limited, the largest residential development company in Nigeria. Since 2020, companies like LandWey have battled different challenges ranging from contractors’ time inefficiencies, inflation and the fluctuating FX which has severely impacted the procurement of construction material.

Speaking on the current challenges being faced by real estate development companies, Olawale Ayilara, CEO, Landwey stated: “There is a lot to be said about the burden of construction in Nigeria. However, at LandWey, we have learnt that construction requires a daily review of our processes and improving on them.

“In the reality in which we…