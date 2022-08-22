Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel charged by FA following comments on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham draw

Thomas Tuchel has been charged with improper conduct by the FA for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend.

Tuchel hit out at Taylor following some decisions he made in the game and agreeing with the suggestion from some Blues’ supporters that ‘maybe it would be better’ if he did not take charge of the Stamford Bridge club again.

The Chelsea coach also said some of the club’s fans think Taylor has made some bad decisions against in the past and that his players are worried when he is in control of one of their games.

Tuchel insisted last week: ‘I want to make it very clear I did not attack his integrity.’

But the FA have opted to take action after reviewing his comments with Tuchel having until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Announcing the charge for his comments about Taylor, an FA statement said: ‘Thomas Tuchel has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to comments that…