Rapper, Lil Baby honored with his own day in Atlanta

Grammy award winning rapper Lil Baby has been awarded with one of the highest honors in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

The rapper was honored with his own day in the city on Sunday, November 13, with the date now being officially recognized as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day going forward.

The 27-year-old, who was born and raised in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood, received a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council at a special ceremony on Sunday.

The proclamation cited Lil Baby’s successful Hip Hop career and impact as a “musical ambassador” for Atlanta, as well as his “generous” philanthropic efforts, including the launch of his Four the People Foundation.

Lil Baby has continually given back to his local community through his foundation, from starting a $100,000 scholarship fund at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School, to pledging $1.5 million of the proceeds from his 2020 hit “The Bigger Picture” to underserved…