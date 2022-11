Two brothers who were allegedly poisoned to death have been laid to rest in Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Luka,17, and Othniel Jonathan, 14, were the sons of Rev. Jonathan Milila, a pastor with Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN), also known as the Church of the Brethren.

The brothers died on November 24, 2022, after allegedly eating poisoned food. They were laid to rest at the weekend.