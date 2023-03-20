LP candidate concedes defeat and calls gov-elect Caleb Mufwang





The Labour party candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Plateau state, Patrick Dakum, has conceded defeat and called the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Caleb Mutfwang, to congratulate him on his victory at the polls.

Results announced by INEC showed Mutfwang scored 525,299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nantawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 481,370 votes while Patrick Dakum of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with 60,310 votes.

In his call to Mutwang, Dakum wished him well as the next governor of the state.

‘’I have just called Caleb Mutfwang to congratulate him as elected Governor of Plateau State and pray Gods guidance for him. May Plateau be the beneficiary of God’s blessings in the days ahead. The Labour Party will continue work for a better Plateau.”

Watch the video of him making the call below