25 killed, houses razed as gunmen attack Benue communities

Unknown gunmen attacked Imande Mbakange and other neighbouring communities in the Mbacher council ward in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State, killing at least 25 persons.

Many people were also reportedly injured and several houses were burnt down by the attackers.

According to a native from one of the affected communities, the attackers rode into the communities on motorcycles early hours of Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The native who simply identified himself as Terwase said that the gunmen came in their numbers to attack the communities.

“The gunmen came in their numbers on motorcycles and shot sporadically in the process killed several people,” Terwase said.

Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government, Atera Alfred, who confirmed the attack and said that local bandits in the area were responsible for the attack.

“It is true, this morning some gunmen attacked Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward. The attackers…