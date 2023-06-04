Manchester City beat Man United 2-1 to win FA Cup in thrilling encounter, setting themselves for possible treble trophy haul





Manchester City have won the FA cup

after captain Ilkay Gundogan’s double put Pep Guardiola’s side on track for the treble with a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Manchester United’s ambitions to thwart their neighbours in the first cup final between the Manchester clubs got off to a nightmare, when Gundogan scored a sumptuous volley from Erling Haaland’s pass after 16 seconds — the fastest goal in this showpiece, breaking Roberto Di Matteo’s record for Chelsea against Middlesbrough in 1997.

Defensive midfielder Rodri almost doubled City’s lead shortly afterwards but his effort went narrow. United were level just after thirty minutes when the VAR ruled that Jack Grealish had committed handball leading to Bruno Fernandes goal from the penalty spot..

United gained the ascendancy while Pep Guardiola’s side struggled for their usual rhythm but in the second half, Gundogan met a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick, this time with his left foot, a shot which passed through David de…