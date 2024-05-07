Doja Cat wears wet see-through dress with her nude body on display to the Met Gala (photos)





Doja Cat looked like she was caught in the rain as she arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night, May 6.

The Grammy-winning rapper opted for a drenched look on the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s biggest night.

She was draped in a wet white crewneck floor-length T-shirt dress with wrist-length sleeves, which clung to her skin.

Doja made the entire day into a fashion show, arriving at The Mark Hotel – where Met Gala attendees traditionally prepare their looks for the event – in a clear plastic bag with nude-colored undergarments.

As she stepped out of the hotel to make her way to the gala, she was dressed in a white towel that featured a large tag on her torso, which read “dress” and seemed to detail care instructions.

Her head was wrapped in a matching white towel, and she had a silver and gold necklace and dangling earrings to complete her bathtime look.

She eventually walked the steps of the Met Gala in the wet dress and…