Mr Ibu’s family, friends set up GoFundMe page to help them with funeral cost of the legendary actor, seek your donations

Mr Ibu

The Central Planning Committee of Late John Okafor(Family&Friends) solicit financial support from the general public to help them executive a successful burial for the late Nollywood Legend. Mr Ibu suffered  ailment which consumed tens of millions through hospital bills for almost a year.

The burial has been scheduled as follows;

*TUE 25TH June*; Novelty Match between Celebrities and Rangers FC
*WED 26TH June*; NIGHT OF TRIBUTE(Life and Time of Mr Ibu)
*THUR 27TH June;* Wake-keep at his hometown, Amurri Nkanu West LGA Enugu State

*FRI 28TH June*; Burial Ceremony

*SUN 30TH June;* Thanksgiving Service

 

The CPC also appreciates Snr Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and few others who have made donations already.

 

As it pleases your heart, please make your donations via:

*MR IBU BURIAL COMMITTEE ACCOUNT;
1311130091*
ZENITH BANK

Thanks and God bless you.

 

Signed:
Hon Monday Diamond A. JP
(Odoziobodo)
Chairman Central Planning Committee.

Ijele Christy Ozioma Ejiofor 
Secretary Central Planning Committee

Amb…



Source: Linda Ikeji

