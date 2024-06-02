Mr Ibu’s family, friends set up GoFundMe page to help them with funeral cost of the legendary actor, seek your donations





The Central Planning Committee of Late John Okafor(Family&Friends) solicit financial support from the general public to help them executive a successful burial for the late Nollywood Legend. Mr Ibu suffered ailment which consumed tens of millions through hospital bills for almost a year.

The burial has been scheduled as follows;

*TUE 25TH June*; Novelty Match between Celebrities and Rangers FC

*WED 26TH June*; NIGHT OF TRIBUTE(Life and Time of Mr Ibu)

*THUR 27TH June;* Wake-keep at his hometown, Amurri Nkanu West LGA Enugu State

*FRI 28TH June*; Burial Ceremony

*SUN 30TH June;* Thanksgiving Service

The CPC also appreciates Snr Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and few others who have made donations already.

As it pleases your heart, please make your donations via:

*MR IBU BURIAL COMMITTEE ACCOUNT;

1311130091*

ZENITH BANK

Thanks and God bless you.

Signed:

Hon Monday Diamond A. JP

(Odoziobodo)

Chairman Central Planning Committee.

Ijele Christy Ozioma Ejiofor

Secretary Central Planning Committee

Amb…