Mr Ibu’s family, friends set up GoFundMe page to help them with funeral cost of the legendary actor, seek your donations

The Central Planning Committee of Late John Okafor(Family&Friends) solicit financial support from the general public to help them executive a successful burial for the late Nollywood Legend. Mr Ibu suffered ailment which consumed tens of millions through hospital bills for almost a year.
The burial has been scheduled as follows;
*TUE 25TH June*; Novelty Match between Celebrities and Rangers FC
*WED 26TH June*; NIGHT OF TRIBUTE(Life and Time of Mr Ibu)
*THUR 27TH June;* Wake-keep at his hometown, Amurri Nkanu West LGA Enugu State
*FRI 28TH June*; Burial Ceremony
*SUN 30TH June;* Thanksgiving Service
The CPC also appreciates Snr Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and few others who have made donations already.
As it pleases your heart, please make your donations via:
*MR IBU BURIAL COMMITTEE ACCOUNT;
1311130091*
ZENITH BANK
Thanks and God bless you.
Signed:
Hon Monday Diamond A. JP
(Odoziobodo)
Chairman Central Planning Committee.
Ijele Christy Ozioma Ejiofor
Secretary Central Planning Committee
Amb…
Source: Linda Ikeji