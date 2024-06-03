Actor Baba Rex reacts to claims he used his late friend and colleague, Jnr Pope’s boat mishap to create social media content





Actor Baba Rex has reacted to claims that he used his late friend and colleague, Jnr Pope’s boat mishap to create social media content. On Sunday, June 2, a video of Baba Rex challenging a movie director who asked him to dive into a river went viral.

In the video, Baba Rex who was wearing a white Kaftan without any life jacket on, was ordered by the movie director to dive into the river and swim to the end to retrieve a treasure.

Uncomfortable with the directive, Baba Rex said the scene was not in the script and wondered why he was being told to act it out. A video was later seen of the actor struggling to catch his breathe after he dived into the water as ordered by the movie director.

Some Nigerians including actress Ruby Orjiakor felt the video was created to mimick Jnr Pope and how he died. Baba Rex received serious hit from Nigerians over the video. Ruby shared a video of herself praying for Jnr Pope in church and wrote