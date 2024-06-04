Actor Brad Pitt reportedly ‘upset’ after daughter Shiloh filed to drop ‘Pitt’ from her last name amid ugly divorce with Angelina Jolie





American actor, Brad Pitt is reportedly ‘upset and aware’ that his daughter Shiloh filed to drop his last name on her 18th birthday.

A source close to the 60-year-old Oscar winner said his erasure from his daughter’s life is just another indication that he has ‘lost his children,’ according to People.

‘He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,’ the source claimed. ‘He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.’

Notably, Pitt was already in the process of legally adopting a daughter who had been a part of his life for months before he and his then-partner Angelina Jolie, 49, had announced she was pregnant with Shiloh in January 2006.

Jolie had travelled to Ethiopia to adopt her first daughter Zahara, 19, in July 2005, and Pitt had come with her on the trip.

He was reported to be in the process of becoming Zahara’s adopted father in December 2005, a month before he and Jolie announced her pregnancy.

‘The reminders that…