Army refutes NLC’s claims of soldiers surrounding meeting venue





The Army Headquarters has refuted claims by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), alleging that soldiers are currently surrounding the venue of the ongoing meeting between the NLC and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The NLC in a post shared on its X handle earlier this evening raised alarm that soldiers are currently surrounding the venue of the ongoing meeting between the NLC and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Reacting to the claim, the Army Headquarters via its X handle, said that the presence of military personnel at the meeting venue is part of the routine security detail for Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), who is also attending the meeting.