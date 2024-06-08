Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck quietly hire a realtor to sell their $60M Beverly Hills mansion amid reports ‘divorce is imminent’





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly hired realtor Santiago Arana, from The Agency, to sell their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased last year.

The couple, who have reportedly been ‘living apart’ for weeks, bought the residence while looking for a perfect martial home for their blended family.

Amid rumors that ‘divorce is imminent’ for the pair, a source told TMZ that their relator has been ‘showing the house for around 2 weeks’ but has not secured a buyer yet.

The insider reported that ‘they’re asking around $65 million for the house.’

With the ‘significant money’ the Oscar winner, 51, and singer, 54, put into improvements, the outlet said they would be taking a ‘loss of millions of dollars.’

TMZ also reported that Lopez is ‘already looking for a new house’ as Affleck stays at a 100K-per-month rental in Brentwood, near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this week, photographs of their marital home’s lavish…