



Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri has revealed that the suspect who trafficked underaged girls to Ghana has been arrested and will be charged to court.

Abike in tweets she shared, thanked one Chief Callistus, Chairman of Nido Ghana for ensuring the arrest of the evil perpetrator. She said the culprit will be charged to court in Ghana next week and arrangements are being made to bring the rescued girls back to Nigeria.

The NIDCOM boss tweeted;

“These are young girls trafficked to Ghana for prostitution . We thank Chief Callistus, Chairman, Nido Ghana for ensuring the arrest of the evil perpetrator. I am sure ⁦@naptipnigeria will follow up,Very , very heartbreaking.

“The only blind person here is you We’ve been working for a while with Mr Callistus , Nido Chair , Ghana , who sent below video earlier , and it’s in my timeline . Check my handle . Only thing is I will not expose their faces as you have, on this app. It’s unethical. And still on…