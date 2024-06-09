How Sokoto caregiver turned to human trafficking merchant; sold 28 children including his 6 biological sons





Malam Bala Abubakar, who was arrested in Sokoto State in connection with the abduction of children and and human trafficking was said to be known as a source of succour and caregiver for orphans in his community.

According to the Sokoto State Police Command, Abubakar had sold 28 children including six of his biological sons to one Elizabeth Oja and Kulu Dogonyaro, all residents of Abuja at a cost ranging from N150,000 to N250,000.

Abubakar, a resident of the Tudun Wada area, Sokoto LGA, was said to have been running an organisation that seeks support for orphans and because of that many widows went to him for support for their orphaned children.

A resident of Tudun Wada, who sought anonymity, told the Daily Trust that they were shocked to hear about his involvement in the abduction and trafficking of children.

“I know Bala has an organisation that caters for orphans. He used to look for support for them from politicians and other wealthy individuals. And many widows go to…