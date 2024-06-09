Super Clean 2011 G-Wagon Factory Fitted Bulletproof Upgraded to 2024. Also Available Are Mercedes 2022 S-Class 500 & Lexus 2019 LX 570

For Sale: Super Clean 2011 G-Wagon Factory Fitted Bulletproof Upgraded to 2024. Also Available Are Mercedes 2022 S-Class 500 & Lexus 2019 LX 570

Super Super Clean Bought Brand New & Neatly Used 2010/2011 G-wagon Factory Fitted Bullet Proof B6 Upgraded To 2024, Just Like Tokunbo With Excellent Engine (AMG), AC Chilling & Gear in Perfect Condition With AMG Engine, Catalyst Very Intact, Runflat Tire, Reverse Camera & Bluetooth With Custom Duty & EUC (End User Certificate) Fully Paid For Sale at a Good Price. Asking Price: 183m (Slightly Negotiable) Location: Lekki Jakande, Lagos state.

 

THESE CARS BELOW & MORE ARE AVAILABLE: 👇👇👇👇👇

 

1. Mercedes 2022 S-Class 500 2. Lexus 2019 LX 570 

 

2.  Super Super Duper Clean 2022 S-Class 500 With Just 1k Milleage Just Like Brand New Available With Custom Duty Paid. 

Asking Price: 298m (Slightly Negotiable) Location is Victoria Island, Lagos State.

 

 

 2. Super Duper 2019 LX 570 With Just 17k Milleage Registered But Barely Used in Nigeria, Just Like Tokunbo With Custom Duty Paid. 
 

 Asking Price: 110m (Slightly Negotiable) Location is Festac.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

