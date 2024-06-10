Social media sensation/actress, Aunty Ramota allegedly in coma after “failed BBL”





Popular small-sized social media sensation/Yoruba actress, Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota is allegedly in a state of coma after she reportedly underwent a failed Brazillian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

According to a family source who reached out to LIB, the surgery occurred on Saturday, June 8. The actress reportedly went under the knife to enhance her butt after a lady offered to sponsor the surgery. Sadly, the procedure suffered complications that led to her being in a coma. Videos sent to LIB showed Ramota in a hospital bed with an Oxygen mask attached to her face.

The family source who claimed to be Ramota’s sister, said the lady who sponsored the surgery took off after finding out it didn’t go well.

BBL surgery is a popular cosmetic procedure designed to improve the buttocks’ shape and size by transferring fat from other parts of the body.

Her management is yet to confirm or deny the report.