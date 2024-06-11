Bandits kill 50 in raid on Katsina community (video)





At least 50 people were killed and an unspecified number kidnapped, including women and children, when bandits attacked the village of Yargoje village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to a resident, Hassan Ya’u, dozens of bandits on motorbikes stormed Yargoje village on Sunday night, June 9, 2024.



“They shot sporadically at people, claiming the lives of more than 50 (of us), including my younger brother,” he told journalists on Monday.

He added that an unknown number of villagers had been abducted and properties looted.

Another resident, Abdullahi Yunusa Kankara, said he narrowly escaped the onslaught and that it continued into the early hours of Monday.

“Our town has turned into a death zone. Almost every house in the village has fallen victim to this attack,” he said.

“We are currently carrying out a headcount to determine how many people have been abducted. More dead bodies were recovered this morning.”

Another eyewitness said…